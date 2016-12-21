Delray man accused in hit-run that cr...

Delray man accused in hit-run that critically injured Fort Lauderdale bicyclist, 19

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A Fort Lauderdale bicyclist was described as being brain dead during a court hearing Tuesday for a man accused of striking him with his car and driving away from the crash on New Year's night. Philip Varsam, 28, of Delray Beach, is accused of striking the back of a bicycle ridden by Alkiva Douglas, 19, of Fort Lauderdale shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,470,494
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr carmino seranni 62,647
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Junket 313,109
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr Ize Found 71,273
News Second woman sought in luxury watch thefts from... (Mar '16) Dec 31 lawyers indabag 6
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) Dec 31 ItsMe 232
Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09) Dec 29 Junior 28
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC