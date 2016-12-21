Delray man accused in hit-run that critically injured Fort Lauderdale bicyclist, 19
A Fort Lauderdale bicyclist was described as being brain dead during a court hearing Tuesday for a man accused of striking him with his car and driving away from the crash on New Year's night. Philip Varsam, 28, of Delray Beach, is accused of striking the back of a bicycle ridden by Alkiva Douglas, 19, of Fort Lauderdale shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.
