Delray Beach's El Camino Opening in Fort Lauderdale, Expanding to Miami
Next winter, the team behind Delray Beach's Cut 432 and Park Tavern will bring its successful Mexican soul-food restaurant and tequila bar, El Camino, to Fort Lauderdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broward-Palm Beach.
