Delray Beach's El Camino Opening in Fort Lauderdale, Expanding to Miami
Next winter, the team behind Delray Beach's Cut 432 and Park Tavern will bring their successful Mexican soul food restaurant and tequila bar, El Camino, to Fort Lauderdale. Owned and operated by partners Brandon Belluscio, Anthony Pizzo, and Brian Albe, El Camino's new Broward County outpost will be one of several Florida locations the group plans to open in the coming years from Miami to Orlando.
Read more at Miami New Times.
