Deafening cheers by 400 South Florida supporters at Trump watch party
More than 400 gathered at Wings Plus in Coral Springs to watch Donald Trump inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. More than 400 gathered at Wings Plus in Coral Springs to watch Donald Trump inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Paris
|1,481,965
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,959
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Thu
|Joseph Smithy
|1
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Thu
|Robbie Parker
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,313
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC