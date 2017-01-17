Daisy Expands It's NW Arkansas Plant

Daisy Expands It's NW Arkansas Plant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Keith Higginbotham, the president of Rogers-based Daisy and Gamo Outdoor USA, joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson to announce the expansion of the plant in Rogers on Wednesday. They made the announcement at the Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,481,770
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 36 min Into The Night 62,958
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 21 hr Joseph Smithy 1
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 22 hr Robbie Parker 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 22 hr truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 23 hr TRD 71,313
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,355 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC