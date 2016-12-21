Customs computer outage affects airports across the country
The U.S. Customs Borders and Protection agency has been experiencing a computer outage since about 6 p.m. Monday. It is affecting airports across the country, as well as in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Donavon
|1,470,180
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Susanm
|313,080
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,273
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|ItsMe
|232
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Dec 29
|zazz
|98,305
|Fandezvous?
|Dec 28
|Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC