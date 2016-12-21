Customs computer outage affects airpo...

Customs computer outage affects airports across the country

The U.S. Customs Borders and Protection agency has been experiencing a computer outage since about 6 p.m. Monday. It is affecting airports across the country, as well as in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach.

