Couple gives a womena s worka a new definition with collection focused...
Twenty-five years ago, David Horvitz and Francie Bishop Good purchased their first artwork together, an abstract wooden sculpture by Louise Nevelson. Since then, Horvitz, an investment manager, and Good, an artist, have become Fort Lauderdale's most prominent arts patrons, with a private art collection notable for its emphasis on contemporary female artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|40 min
|Henry
|1,472,026
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Flirtz4306
|62,707
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,116
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Critter
|258
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Ize Found
|71,279
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Wed
|fred
|11
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC