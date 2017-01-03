Couple gives a womena s worka a new d...

Couple gives a womena s worka a new definition with collection focused...

Read more: The Miami Herald

Twenty-five years ago, David Horvitz and Francie Bishop Good purchased their first artwork together, an abstract wooden sculpture by Louise Nevelson. Since then, Horvitz, an investment manager, and Good, an artist, have become Fort Lauderdale's most prominent arts patrons, with a private art collection notable for its emphasis on contemporary female artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

