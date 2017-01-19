City approves 'transformative' projec...

City approves 'transformative' project at Las Olas Riverfront

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A developer plans 1,200 apartments and 40,000 square feet of shops and restaurants at the site of The Las Olas Riverfront in Fort Lauderdale. A developer plans 1,200 apartments and 40,000 square feet of shops and restaurants at the site of The Las Olas Riverfront in Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr MICHA 1,480,923
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Global initiative 62,936
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 6 hr Joseph Smithy 1
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 6 hr Robbie Parker 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr TRD 71,313
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC