City approves 'transformative' project at Las Olas Riverfront
A developer plans 1,200 apartments and 40,000 square feet of shops and restaurants at the site of The Las Olas Riverfront in Fort Lauderdale. A developer plans 1,200 apartments and 40,000 square feet of shops and restaurants at the site of The Las Olas Riverfront in Fort Lauderdale.
