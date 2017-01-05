Charges against Delray man turn more serious after victim of Lauderdale hit-run dies

Criminal charges against a Delray Beach man authorities say was involved in a New Year's night hit and run have been upgraded after the 19-year-old bicyclist struck in the crash died of his injuries. Philip Varsam, 28, hit the back of Alkiva Douglas' bicycle about 9 p.m. Sunday as Douglas was pedaling south along the 6700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.