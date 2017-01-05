Charges against Delray man turn more ...

Charges against Delray man turn more serious after victim of Lauderdale hit-run dies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Criminal charges against a Delray Beach man authorities say was involved in a New Year's night hit and run have been upgraded after the 19-year-old bicyclist struck in the crash died of his injuries. Philip Varsam, 28, hit the back of Alkiva Douglas' bicycle about 9 p.m. Sunday as Douglas was pedaling south along the 6700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,471,764
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Into The Night 62,696
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr cpeter1313 313,117
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) 17 hr Critter 258
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr Ize Found 71,279
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Wed fred 11
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC