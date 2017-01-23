Charcoal a " the first legal cargo fr...

Charcoal a " the first legal cargo from Cuba in more than 50 years a " arrives at Port Everglades

The first legal cargo exports from Cuba to the United States in more than half a century arrived in Port Everglades Tuesday. The shipment, two containers full of artisanal charcoal produced by private Cuban worker cooperatives, came in under an exception to the embargo.

