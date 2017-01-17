BSO deputya s killer on Death Row get...

BSO deputya s killer on Death Row gets new sentencing hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Miami Herald

The Broward Sheriff's Office held a short ceremony, Feb. 18, 2000, to remember Deputy John Greeney on the 10th anniversary of his being killed in the line of duty. Pictured is Greeney's mother, Theresa Greeney, and his sister, Pat Hubrig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Guest 1,481,937
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,959
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Thu Joseph Smithy 1
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Thu Robbie Parker 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,537 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC