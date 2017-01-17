Broward's Election Day operations director explains why two precinct workers were fired

Broward Sheriff's Office released video of the cookie and cracker caper that happened at a Weston warehouse, 1700 N. Commerce Pkwy., at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016. Weston teenager Estefano Reano, who had been on Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital's heart transplant wait list for two years, wished for a new heart after blowing out his birthday candles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.