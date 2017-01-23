Broward woman, Palm Beach man charged with felonies in sex, lies and debit cards episode
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies found Lauderhill's Md Abu Siddiquee after he told them he met Jesse Rodriguez for sex Sunday. BSO described Siddiquee as shaking and stuttering.
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,484,188
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,320
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,316
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Jan 19
|Joseph Smithy
|1
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Jan 19
|Robbie Parker
|2
