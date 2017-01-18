Broward companies on 'Billion Dollar ...

Broward companies on 'Billion Dollar Buyer': one scores a deal, another falls short

Two Broward County companies vied to become suppliers for Landry's restaurants and casinos, but only one landed a deal, as revealed on the popular "Billion Dollar Buyer" television show on CNBC. Smart LED Concepts, an architectural lighting business in Oakland Park, initially fumbled but ultimately landed a $105,000 contract from Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire host of the show who owns Golden Nugget Casino and Landry's, a Texas-based restaurant and entertainment company that includes Landry's Seafood and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

