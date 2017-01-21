Broward Blvd. railroad crossing to cl...

Broward Blvd. railroad crossing to close again in week ahead

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Construction crews in the week ahead will be back at the tracks on Broward Boulevard for more Brightline railroad crossing upgrades in Fort Lauderdale. Railroad tracks : All westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard will be closed at the Florida East Coast Railway crossing from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and all eastbound lanes will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,482,050
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 min mdbuilder 62,960
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Thu Joseph Smithy 1
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Thu Robbie Parker 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC