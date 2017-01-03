British great-grandmother among Florida airport shooting victims
A British great-grandmother was one of five people gunned down by a former US soldier at a Florida airport. Olga Woltering, who was in her eighties, has been revealed as one of those killed in the mass shooting at the transport hub in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.
