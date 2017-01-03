British great-grandmother among Flori...

British great-grandmother among Florida airport shooting victims

15 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

A British great-grandmother was one of five people gunned down by a former US soldier at a Florida airport. Olga Woltering, who was in her eighties, has been revealed as one of those killed in the mass shooting at the transport hub in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.

