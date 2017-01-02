Billion Dollar Unicorns: JetSmarter Flies Into the Club
Uber has become the poster child of the sharing economy. But according to VBProfiles , the sharing economy has received $15 billion in funding, giving rise to several unicorns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Homer
|1,469,761
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Brian_G
|313,074
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Cupcake8433
|62,635
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,272
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Sat
|ItsMe
|232
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Dec 29
|zazz
|98,305
|Fandezvous?
|Dec 28
|Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC