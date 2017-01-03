Aruba welcomes inaugural JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale
ORANJESTAD, Aruba -- On Wednesday, Aruba welcomed the first JetBlue non-stop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Aruba's Queen Beatrix International Airport . To celebrate this much anticipated inaugural flight, Aruba and JetBlue treated passengers aboard flight 1411 to a festive day of gifts and appreciative gestures, starting with authentic Aruban decorations and ambiance at the Fort Lauderdale departure gate and concluding with a spirited reception at Reina Beatrix Aruba International Airport.
