Art Fort Lauderdale Will Sell Both Masterpieces and Million-Dollar Homes

Aerial of a $25 million estate, built for the granddaughter of Oscar Meyer, that will be used as an Art Fort Lauderdale venue next week. But an art fair where both the art and the venue are for sale? That's the concept of Art Fort Lauderdale, a new, four-day art fair calling itself as "the ultimate open house," merging the worlds of art collection and real estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.