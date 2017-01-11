Arms and Airports: Ft. Lauderdale Ren...

Arms and Airports: Ft. Lauderdale Renews Concerns over Guns in the Terminal

WJOL-AM Joliet

Not only is it legal in America to transport unloaded, cased and locked firearms as checked luggage on airlines, but to the dismay of airport security officers it is also legal to carry a loaded weapon into 11 of the top 20 major airports including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Phoenix and Las Vegas - which all have had incidents, an ABC News has found. The killing of five travelers inside a Florida airport last week allegedly by a man who legally transported a handgun from Alaska in his checked luggage has renewed concerns over state laws that allow firearms to be carried into baggage claim and ticketing areas in half of the busiest U.S. airports.

WJOL-AM Joliet

