Arizona man convicted of helping college student join Islamic State
An Arizona man was convicted on Monday of charges that he provided support to Islamic State by helping a New York City college student travel to Syria, where he died fighting for the militant group. Ahmed Mohammed El Gammal, 44, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on all four counts he faced, including providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
