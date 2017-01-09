Are military veterans more likely to go on shooting sprees?
The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five people and wounding six others in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting was taken under heavy guard from Broward County's main jail to the federal courthouse. Esteban Santiago faces federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,476,371
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,294
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Tom in Centereach NY
|313,173
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Pip in Edmonton
|62,839
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,308
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|Jan 9
|kuda
|36
|Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ...
|Jan 9
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC