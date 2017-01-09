Are military veterans more likely to ...

Are military veterans more likely to go on shooting sprees?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five people and wounding six others in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting was taken under heavy guard from Broward County's main jail to the federal courthouse. Esteban Santiago faces federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Cheech the Conser... 1,476,371
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,294
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Tom in Centereach NY 313,173
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Pip in Edmonton 62,839
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,308
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... Jan 9 kuda 36
News Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ... Jan 9 Le Jimbo 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 12 at 4:04AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC