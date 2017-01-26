Alleged Fort Lauderdale Shooter Indicted For Airport Killings
Esteban Ruiz Santiago, the 26-year-old man arrested shortly after the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6, has been indicted on 22 counts by a federal grand jury. Santiago allegedly killed five people in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 after retrieving a weapon from a checked bag and loading it in the bathroom.
