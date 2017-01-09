Alex Jones' Infowars.com Attempts To ...

Alex Jones' Infowars.com Attempts To Profit Off Fort Lauderdale Mass Shooting

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' radio show used the January 6 mass shooting at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, FL, to urge viewers to buy body armor from Jones' online store. On January 6, a gunman killed five people and wounded six others when he opened fire with a handgun in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

