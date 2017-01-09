Alex Jones' Infowars.com Attempts To Profit Off Fort Lauderdale Mass Shooting
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' radio show used the January 6 mass shooting at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, FL, to urge viewers to buy body armor from Jones' online store. On January 6, a gunman killed five people and wounded six others when he opened fire with a handgun in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 min
|The Truth
|313,164
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Realtime
|1,474,674
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|don t drink the k...
|62,793
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|18 hr
|kuda
|36
|Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ...
|21 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,285
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Justacj
|260
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC