Airport Shooting Suspect Blamed 'Mind Control,' IS Ties
The man suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Florida airport told investigators initially he was under government mind control and then claimed to be inspired by Islamic State websites and chatrooms, authorities said at a hearing Tuesday. The Latest: Uncle Says Orlando Shooter's Widow is Innocent The Latest on the arrest of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter.
