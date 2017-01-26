Airport shooter to appear in federal court and listen to the charges
Santiago, who remains in the Broward County jail, will appear at 11 a.m. before U.S. District Court Magistrate Lurana Snow at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. A federal grand jury on Jan. 26 returned an indictment against the 26-year-old military veteran from Alaska alleging he killed five people and injured six others during the Jan. 6 shooting in baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
