Airport shooter faces death penalty but actual execution appears a long shot

Federal death penalty cases are exceedingly rare, but prosecutors are already exploring the possibility of seeking execution for a military veteran who flew from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale to gun down nearly a dozen airport travelers. For federal prosecutors, the contemplated capital case against 26-year-old Santiago Esteban won't be so much a whodunit - after all, he surrendered immediately after the deadly attack at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

