Accused Fort Lauderdale airport shooter Esteban Santiago set to enter plea
Accused airport shooter Esteban Santiago told FBI agents he had been communicating in "Jihadi chat rooms," with Islamic State terrorists or sympathizers, authorities said in court Tuesday. Accused airport shooter Esteban Santiago told FBI agents he had been communicating in "Jihadi chat rooms," with Islamic State terrorists or sympathizers, authorities said in court Tuesday.
