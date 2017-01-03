a Wherea s Rufus?a Search is on for a special Teddy bear lost during airport shooting
Rufus, the red hooded teddy bear belonging to Kim Lariviere's 10-year-old daughter Courtney, was lost during the shooting Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Intenational Airport. Lariviere is hoping to find the bear, which was a gift from her late father before his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,475,662
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Panks
|62,818
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|313,169
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Ize Found
|71,289
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,308
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|Mon
|kuda
|36
|Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ...
|Mon
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC