a Wherea s Rufus?a Search is on for a special Teddy bear lost during airport shooting

Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Rufus, the red hooded teddy bear belonging to Kim Lariviere's 10-year-old daughter Courtney, was lost during the shooting Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Intenational Airport. Lariviere is hoping to find the bear, which was a gift from her late father before his death.

