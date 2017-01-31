a Wea re just scared half to deatha a...

a Wea re just scared half to deatha a woman tells 911 after airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Dozens of frightened Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport employees, pilots, crew members and travelers frantically called 911 after a man opened fire in Terminal 2 nearly three weeks ago. "We're stuck in Fort Lauderdale briefing room," a man said in a 911 recording of Delta pilots and flight attendants, released Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OzRitz 1,488,228
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,333
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,050
Searching for someone 4 hr Relative and friend 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr DAVID27 313,257
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,321
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Jan 26 Liz Cromwell 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC