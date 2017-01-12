a Rebirtha of Duprey
Duprey, who has been living in Florida, USA, for several years and remains CL Financial's majority shareholder, has travelled to Trinidad at least twice in the past few months to hold discussions on CL and its subsidiaries with several parties. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE The revelations at the CLICO commis sion were startling - million dollar salaries paid to executives, companies created by executives and hiving off millions in contracts and blatant breaches in governance - all at the expense of policyholders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,478,068
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,188
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,846
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|zazz
|98,311
|Florida considers ways to ease school testing
|Sat
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|TRD
|71,298
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Tanesha
|25
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC