a Rebirtha of Duprey

a Rebirtha of Duprey

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Duprey, who has been living in Florida, USA, for several years and remains CL Financial's majority shareholder, has travelled to Trinidad at least twice in the past few months to hold discussions on CL and its subsidiaries with several parties. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE The revelations at the CLICO commis sion were startling - million dollar salaries paid to executives, companies created by executives and hiving off millions in contracts and blatant breaches in governance - all at the expense of policyholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,478,068
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 313,188
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,846
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 14 hr zazz 98,311
News Florida considers ways to ease school testing Sat MichaelNudite 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Fri TRD 71,298
Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13) Fri Tanesha 25
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 15 at 3:31AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,929,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC