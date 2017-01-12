a Rebirtha of Duprey

Duprey, who has been living in Florida, USA, for several years and remains CL Financial's majority shareholder, has travelled to Trinidad at least twice in the past few months to hold discussions on CL and its subsidiaries with several parties. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE The revelations at the CLICO commis sion were startling - million dollar salaries paid to executives, companies created by executives and hiving off millions in contracts and blatant breaches in governance - all at the expense of policyholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.