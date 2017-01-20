5 important medals offered by Heritage Auctions
Important, historic medals from the colonial era to present day will be prominently featured in Heritage Auctions ' Jan. 4-9 FUN US Coins Auction in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A bronze medal from the Colonial Era depicting Benjamin Franklin will be among the featured items.
