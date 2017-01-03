5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Fort...

5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport Friday, killing 5 people before he was taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,472,810
News US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead... 18 min Trump your President 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,716
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,281
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... 1 hr Go Blue Forever 17
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr ThomasA 313,143
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr Effyew 98,306
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 07 at 7:18AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,323

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC