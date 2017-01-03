5 dead, 8 wounded in airport shooting; US veteran arrested
An arriving airline passenger with a gun in his checked luggage opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before throwing his weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said. The gunman - identified by authorities as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq but was discharged last year for unsatisfactory performance - was immediately taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,473,001
|Broward Sheriff versus Orlando Police Dept
|58 min
|Robert
|1
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|1 hr
|ky man
|21
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,723
|US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|TRUTH
|313,144
|2017 Fort Lauderdale International Airport Shoo...
|3 hr
|wide awake whitenigr
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC