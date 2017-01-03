5 dead, 8 wounded in airport shooting...

5 dead, 8 wounded in airport shooting; US veteran arrested

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

An arriving airline passenger with a gun in his checked luggage opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before throwing his weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, authorities and witnesses said. The gunman - identified by authorities as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq but was discharged last year for unsatisfactory performance - was immediately taken into custody.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

