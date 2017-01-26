2nd suit filed over deadly jet crash ...

2nd suit filed over deadly jet crash into Ohio apartments

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A second lawsuit has been filed seeking damages over the deadly crash of a corporate jet into an Ohio apartment building. The Akron Beacon Journal reports resident Beth Montgomery is suing plane owner ExecuFlight Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the estates of two co-pilots killed in the 2015 crash that destroyed her apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,485,520
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,003
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 3 hr Liz Cromwell 4
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... 21 hr Fed Up FTL 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 23 hr Ize Found 71,323
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) Wed Krystalthomas101 23
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) Tue Vote Scott 233
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC