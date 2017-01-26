2nd suit filed over deadly jet crash into Ohio apartments
" A second lawsuit has been filed seeking damages over the deadly crash of a corporate jet into an Ohio apartment building. The Akron Beacon Journal reports resident Beth Montgomery is suing plane owner ExecuFlight Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the estates of two co-pilots killed in the 2015 crash that destroyed her apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,485,520
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,003
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|3 hr
|Liz Cromwell
|4
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|21 hr
|Fed Up FTL
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|Wed
|Krystalthomas101
|23
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Vote Scott
|233
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC