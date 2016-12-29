Vervet monkey wanders into Florida neighborhood, gains admirers
An African Vervet monkey named Tarzan has left his familiar mangrove forest community near Port Everglades to venture into the Rio Vista neighborhood. Tarzan has become a local celebrity even though he has mostly stayed out of the limelight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,468,840
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 min
|Susanm
|313,020
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Nurple8451
|62,617
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,270
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,305
|Fandezvous?
|Dec 28
|Chris
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC