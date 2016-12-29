Vervet monkey wanders into Florida ne...

Vervet monkey wanders into Florida neighborhood, gains admirers

An African Vervet monkey named Tarzan has left his familiar mangrove forest community near Port Everglades to venture into the Rio Vista neighborhood. Tarzan has become a local celebrity even though he has mostly stayed out of the limelight.

