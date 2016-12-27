Trump Team Sex Scandal?

Trump Team Sex Scandal?

Filling in for Glenn on radio, former New York City police officer John Cardillo offered his commentary on the controvertial departure of two Trump transition team members A.J. Delgado and Jason Miller. "This situation seems to have sorted itself out the way it ought to have sorted itself out," Cardillo said.

