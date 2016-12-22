Three dogs rescued from duplex fire in Fort Lauderdale
Fire crews arrived around 8 p.m. to the 1700 block of Northeast Eighth Street, just south of East Sunrise Boulevard in the Victoria Park neighborhood. "First arriving crews saw fire blowing out the front door of one of units," said Battalion Chief Greg May said.
