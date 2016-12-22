Three dogs rescued from duplex fire i...

Three dogs rescued from duplex fire in Fort Lauderdale

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Fire crews arrived around 8 p.m. to the 1700 block of Northeast Eighth Street, just south of East Sunrise Boulevard in the Victoria Park neighborhood. "First arriving crews saw fire blowing out the front door of one of units," said Battalion Chief Greg May said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min Orange God 1,466,121
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 312,904
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 17 hr blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 19 hr zazz 98,296
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? Dec 19 Chris 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at December 25 at 2:57AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,311

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC