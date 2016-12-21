Teenager accused of fatally shooting Fort Lauderdale man

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting a man dead outside an apartment building at lunchtime Monday, Fort Lauderdale police said. Guadalupe Urquilla, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, had just left the Shop-N-Save Mini Mart near West Sunrise Boulevard and was walking toward 1014 NW Fifth Ave. when a gunman approached, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.