Sisters find each other through DNA a...

Sisters find each other through DNA analysis

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

She has better things to do with her time: gardening, golfing and catching up with the family she didn't know she had until just a few months ago. Larson, who lives in Summerfield, was adopted at birth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Realtime 1,466,706
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr carmino seranni 62,600
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 312,923
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 19 hr zazz 98,297
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? Dec 19 Chris 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC