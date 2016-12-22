Santamobile cruises through town, spr...

Santamobile cruises through town, spreading holiday cheer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dennis and Armeda Manieri have been decorating their 1961 red, convertible Cadillac as a Santamobile for more than two decades. They ride the car around Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min Orange God 1,466,121
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 312,904
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 17 hr blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 19 hr zazz 98,296
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? Dec 19 Chris 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at December 25 at 2:57AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,312

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC