Restoration of Fort Lauderdale's historic South Side School may finally be wrapping up
Restoration of the city's historic South Side School could finally be nearing completion - at least six years behind schedule and $2.8 million over its original budget. The city has encountered problem after problem renovating the 1922 structure at 701 S. Andrews Ave. since buying the property 12 years ago.
