Partial internet outage at Fort Lauderdale airport affects some airlines' check-in
A partial internet outage inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is causing a slight delay in the check-in process for five airlines Wednesday, officials said. Passengers traveling with Caribbean Airlines, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, Emirates or Allegiant Air are being manually checked in while airport staff resolve the outage.
