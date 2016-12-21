Partial internet outage at Fort Laude...

Partial internet outage at Fort Lauderdale airport affects some airlines' check-in

Wednesday Dec 21

A partial internet outage inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is causing a slight delay in the check-in process for five airlines Wednesday, officials said. Passengers traveling with Caribbean Airlines, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, Emirates or Allegiant Air are being manually checked in while airport staff resolve the outage.

