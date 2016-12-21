Obamacare enrollment surges with Florida leading way, feds say
Nearly 1.3 million people in Florida have signed up for a health plan through the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchange at healthcare.gov as of Dec. 19, according to the Obama administration. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale led all local markets with more than 490,000 sign-ups as of Dec. 19 - the deadline to enroll for coverage that begins on New Year's Day.
