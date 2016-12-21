New Year's on the high seas
The airfares to the departure city and the cost of the cruise would be astronomical, the ship would be packed to the gills, service would suffer and ports of call would be overrun with tourists taking advantage of the holiday. Yet, here we are, my extended family of 10, ringing in the New Year on Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas somewhere between Haiti and Jamaica.
