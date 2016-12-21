More U.S. carriers are cutting back o...

More U.S. carriers are cutting back on flights to Cuba

15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Silver Airways plans to trim its flight schedule to Cuba starting early next year, becoming the second U.S. airline to reduce the frequency of flights to the island, Travel Weekly reported. Between January and February, the airline - which flies out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport - plans to reduce the number of flights on six of its nine destinations to the island.

