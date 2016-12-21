More U.S. carriers are cutting back on flights to Cuba
Silver Airways plans to trim its flight schedule to Cuba starting early next year, becoming the second U.S. airline to reduce the frequency of flights to the island, Travel Weekly reported. Between January and February, the airline - which flies out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport - plans to reduce the number of flights on six of its nine destinations to the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 min
|John-K
|312,962
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,467,817
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Community Disorga...
|62,614
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|Ize Found
|71,267
|Fandezvous?
|18 hr
|Chris
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,304
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC