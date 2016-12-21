MMCC Arranges $17.4M Refi for Two Hotels
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. , a provider of commercial real estate financing and capital markets expertise, has arranged a $17.4-million loan for two hospitality properties in South Florida. The debt is secured by a 145-room Clarion Inn in Fort Lauderdale, FL and the 183-room Ramada of Boca Raton, FL.
