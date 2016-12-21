MMCC Arranges $17.4M Refi for Two Hotels

MMCC Arranges $17.4M Refi for Two Hotels

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Business

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. , a provider of commercial real estate financing and capital markets expertise, has arranged a $17.4-million loan for two hospitality properties in South Florida. The debt is secured by a 145-room Clarion Inn in Fort Lauderdale, FL and the 183-room Ramada of Boca Raton, FL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Quirky 1,467,011
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min mdbuilder 62,604
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 4 hr zazz 98,302
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,263
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr NYStateOfMind 312,926
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,166 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,657

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC