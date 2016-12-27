Mai-Kai celebrates 60th birthday
In 2016, SouthFlorida.com readers voted The Mai-Kai Restaurant the best Tiki Bar for the annual Best of South Florida. In 2016, SouthFlorida.com readers voted The Mai-Kai Restaurant the best Tiki Bar for the annual Best of South Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,467,040
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|28 min
|Jane
|312,928
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,604
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|zazz
|98,302
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,263
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC