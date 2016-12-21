Mai-Kai Celebrates 60 Years With a Polynesian Celebration
On December 28, Mai-Kai - known for it's Polynesian dinner shows - celebrated it's sixtieth year in Fort Lauderdale. The Board of County Commissioners formally designated December 28, 2016 as 'Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show Day' in Broward County.
