Magic Leap to invest $150 million in Plantation expansion, create 725 jobs

"Project Blaze" is "mixed reality" development company Magic Leap, and it's on track to receive $9 million in state and local jobs-creation incentive financing over the next nine years. Magic Leap's commitment to create 725 new jobs and invest $150 million in a new R&D Center of Excellence in Plantation was formally announced Wednesday by The Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Broward County 's official public/private economic development partnership.

